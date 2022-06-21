Science North unveils solar system path along Ramsey Lake

Science North unveiled its Sudbury Solar System Path on Tuesday, a scale model of the solar system along Ramsey Lake.

In a news release, the science centre said it was fitting to hold the ground-breaking ceremony on the summer solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The outdoor installation is a joint effort with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Sudbury Centre, Science North and Indigenous advisors.

Expected to open by early summer, the path runs along the shore of Ramsey Lake, or Bitimagamasing in Anishinaabemowin, and features western and traditional Anishinaabe knowledge.

“This unique experience will be a welcome addition to our beautiful Ramsey Lake waterfront," Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release.

“This initiative is borne of incredible community partnerships, and I would like to thank RASC, Science North and the Indigenous advisors who provided invaluable guidance to bring it to fruition.”

The concept for the Path was brought forward by Norman Hey, of the Sudbury RASC, who has been an amateur astronomer since 1971.

“The Sudbury astronomy community wanted to do something that would help people understand the true scale of our Earth and its solar system neighbours,” said Hey said in the release.

“We brought our ideas to Science North, and it was obvious from the start that we had found a partner who could help us bring this kind of project to life ... We hope it brings a better appreciation of the true vastness of space and our fragile place in it.”

Will Morin, a local Ojibwe educator, storyteller, and artist provided Indigenous knowledge and artwork. Dominic Beaudry, a member of the Science North northeast Indigenous advisory committee, and Anishinaabe educator from Sudbury and Manitoulin region, "provided invaluable guidance with the content and translations," the release said.

“I am so excited to be part of the Giizhigoong Etegin Miikaanah project," Beaudry said.

"This will be an engaging learning opportunity for students and all community members to learn about our solar system while enjoying their walk along beautiful Ramsey Lake (Bitimagamasing)."

Starting at Science North, the Path will follow the shore of Ramsey Lake (Bitimagamasing) to the end of McNaughton Terrace. At this 2 km scale, the starting point will be the Sun as a 60 cm reflective gold ball on the lakeshore beside Science North. Following the Path, each of the eight planets will be represented by a sign with a scaled graphic and information about the planet.

The four signs for the rocky planets will be set along the shore and on the boardwalk beside Science North. The four signs for the gas and ice giants will be on the Jim Gordon Boardwalk.