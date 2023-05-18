Scientists seek volunteers to help protect B.C. bats against deadly disease

A bat signal has gone up in search of people who want to help track the nocturnal flying mammals in B.C., in the name of science and conservation.

The BC Community Bat Program is looking for volunteers to count bats at local roost sites around the capital region starting in June.

The B.C. Annual Bat Count helps biologists understand bat distribution and monitor for impacts of a devastating bat disease called white-nose syndrome.

The fungal disease has been slowly making its way across Canada and is fatal for bats, but does not seem to affect other animals or people.

"We are monitoring roosts that we know of for white-nose syndrome," said Danielle Buckle, wildlife stewardship coordinator for Habitat Acquisition Trust.

"By testing the guano, we have not found it on Vancouver Island yet. But, unfortunately, this year it was found in British Columbia," she said.

Bats are an essential part of the ecosystem, consuming many insect pests each night.

A common species of bat found in buildings and bat boxes is the Little Brown Myotis. Unfortunately, it is endangered in Canada due to white-nose syndrome.

Results from the Bat Count data may help prioritize areas in B.C. for research into treatment options and recovery actions for bats threatened by the deadly fungus, like the Little Brown Myotis.

"It’s really important to know how our bat populations are doing year after year," said Buckle. "So having volunteers come out and help us makes that process a little bit easier."

According to the BC Annual Bat Count, the evening monitoring is easy, fun, and safe, not to mention vital for monitoring bat populations.

"The counts are a wonderful way for people to get outside, learn about bats, and be involved in collecting important scientific information," said Mandy Kellner, provincial coordinator for the BC Community Bat Program.

Volunteers wait outside a known roost site, such as a bat-box, barn, or attic, and count bats as they fly out at twilight. A guano sample can also be sent in to identify the species of bat at the roost site.

The BC Community Bat Program is funded by the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC, the Habitat Stewardship Program, and receives support from the BC Conservation Foundation and the B.C. government

Starting in June, there will be four bat counts this summer, tracking both pre- and post-birth populations.

More information on how to volunteer can be found on the B.C. Bats website.