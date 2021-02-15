Edmonton Public Schools has reported a "hate-filled" account that appears to have been created by a Strathcona High School student to Edmonton police.

An Edmonton Public School Board spokesperson told CTV News it was made aware of the account over the weekend after posts surfaced on social media.

Twitter

"There is zero tolerance for hate-filled accounts and posts like this," the school board said in a statement. "Our Black, Indigenous and People of Colour students have the right to feel safe and welcome in their school and community. Accounts like this show us we still have work to do to ensure our learning environments are welcoming for our Black, Indigenous and People of Colour students. It also shows us that anti-racism education is integral to this work."

EPSB said it would provide an update on Tuesday.