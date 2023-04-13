Scooter struck by a motor vehicle early Wednesday afternoon in Sudbury

Sudbury police say a man driving an electric scooter was struck early Wednesday afternoon on Notre Dame in Greater Sudbury.

“91-year-old man on the scooter (was) transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn in an email to CTV News.

Police officials said, in a tweet, Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services were also at the scene.

COLLISION - NOTRE DAME AVE - officers on scene of collision involving person on scooter & vehicle. Individual transported to hospital by @CGSParamedics w non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes heading towards Lasalle blocked. Traffic rerouted Leslie to Murray to Bond.

The call came in around 12:25 p.m., said Dunn.

Fire services also responded to the call.

The northbound lanes on Notre Dame Avenue we closed for more than an hour as a result of the crash, reopening just after 2 p.m.

A detour was established via Leslie Street to Murray Street to Bond Street.

Police said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.