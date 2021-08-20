Scorcher on tap as hot, humid conditions persist in Simcoe Muskoka

This stretch of humidity continues as humidex values are expected to top 38 degrees for most of Simcoe Muskoka Friday.

A heat warning has been issued for the city of Toronto as the humidex there could reach 40.

Hot and humid conditions are forecasted for our region on Saturday and possibly even into early next week, with the next five days consisting of a mix of sun and cloud.

Environment Canada data shows 15 of the past twenty days in August have seen high temperatures above 25 degrees with 13mm of precipitation. Comparatively, July saw just ten days above 25 degrees and 131 mm of precipitation.

The weather agency warns that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category.

People are advised to watch for the effects of heat illness, drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and schedule outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

If humidity is not your thing, there are only 33 days until the first day of fall and just 123 days until winter.

With files from Environment Canada