Scorching temperatures across southern Alberta this week

The upper ridge that brought record-breaking temperatures over the weekend intensifies over B.C. and tracks further east through the week.

For Alberta, that means more daily records will likely be broken and all-time record highs for many communities across the province, including Calgary, are also in jeopardy.

By the end of the week, temperatures drop off slightly but remain above heat warning criteria into the following week.

Here’s the five-day:

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 34 C

Overnight: Clear, 19 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 35 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm night, 15 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 37 C

Overnight: Cloudy with a chance of showers, 21 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 36 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy in the evening, clearing after that, 20 C

Friday