Youth hockey players in southern Alberta scored this week thanks to an assist by Scotiabank and the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The organizations are donating 500 helmets to be distributed through community groups and the Calgary Flames Sports Bank.

Half of the helmets will go to qualified, low-income families and groups, including KidSport, Big Brothers and Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs, immigration services and Canadian newcomers.

Scotiabank is the official helmet sponsor of the Flames.

Helmets will also be distributed throughout several Indigenous communities includingSiksika Nation, Tsuut’ina Nation, Stoney Nation Bearspaw (Eden Valley), Stoney Nation Chiniki (Morley), Piikani Nation and Kainai.

“Five hundred new helmets will have a huge impact on every child who will put one on thanks to this initiative," said Jeff Shepherd, director of operations and development with the Calgary Flames Sports Bank.

"A new helmet is more than just a safe piece of equipment that every child should have. It also provides the kids we serve with added confidence and pride as they step onto the ice with a big smile and shiny new helmet thanks to Scotiabank.”

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs.