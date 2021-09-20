iHeartRadio

Scott Aitchison retains Parry-Sound Muskoka for the Conservatives

Conservative Scott Aitchison will retain his seat in Parry-Sound Muskoka, CTV News has declared.

With 25 of 234 polls reporting, Aitchison has 43.8 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Liberal Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, who is in second place with 22 per cent.

The former Huntsville mayor first won the seat in 2019.

