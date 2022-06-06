Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns

A Manitoba cabinet minister is walking away from the Stefanson government and politics.

In a tweet, Natural Resources Minister Scott Fielding announced he resigned from cabinet Monday, and will quit as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Kirkfield Park in two weeks. This comes after 15 years in politics.

“I really am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and friends as I start a new chapter in my life,” Fielding said in the tweet.

It is a new chapter that will take Fielding into the private sector.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced Fielding’s resignation on Monday morning in a news release

“I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to Scott Fielding for his dedication and over seven years of service as a cabinet member working to improve the lives of all Manitobans,” said Stefanson.

Fielding was a Winnipeg City Councillor before winning provincially in 2016. He was finance minister but was shuffled to natural resources by Stefanson.

Adjunct Political Professor Chris Adams said he is not surprised by the departure

“I think that he was seen as someone whose star was not rising, but maybe level,” said Adams.

With the current government low in the polls, Adams said Fielding may have been faced with the prospect of sitting in the opposition benches after next year’s general election.

He said more PC MLAs could follow, especially in south Winnipeg.

“Those Progressive Conservatives who took seats away from the NDP, maybe people are feeling those might go back to the NDP, if the polls hold on the way that they are,” said Adams.

One of those south Winnipeg seats is held by families Minister Rochelle Squires. She too may be heading for the exit door to run for Mayor.

“I think this shows that even PC MLAs have lost faith in the Pallister-Stefanson Government,” said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Stefanson said Indigenous Reconciliation Minister Alan Lagimodiere will serve as the acting Minister for Natural Resources and Northern Development, as well as the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.