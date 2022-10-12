Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s population

Premier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.

Daniel Westlake, based at the University of Saskatchewan, says the constitution would need to be changed – which requires approval from the federal government and seven provinces that represent 50 per cent of Canada’s population.

“Amending the constitution is difficult and requires broad-based consensus,” Westlake says.

On Tuesday, Moe released a policy paper outlining steps Saskatchewan could take to distance itself from the federal government.

The paper suggests moves like passing legislation and possible legal actions to make Saskatchewan a nation within a nation.

“Most certainly what that legislation is going to do is reassert our provincial rights,” Moe told reporters in North Battleford, after releasing the paper.

But Westlake says provincial legislation can’t create the changes Moe wants.

“What Scott Moe is talking about are questions around the division of powers … it’s not something the government of Saskatchewan could just change by passing its own legislation,” Westlake told CTV News.

The NDP called Moe’s plan unclear and a distraction from more pressing issues.

“I think what we’re really seeing here today is an attempt to distract from some of the issues that are being brought forward by the people of this province, including those very serious issues in healthcare,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said, following the policy paper release.

Moe says it’s not about picking a fight with the federal government, but creating more opportunities – specifically in the natural resources industry.

The idea to strengthen provincial jurisdictions was also pushed by Alberta’s new premier, Danielle Smith.

“We’ll collaborate with Alberta, likely collaborate with other provinces as well,” Moe said.

The next steps in Moe’s plan will be outlined on Oct. 26, the beginning of the fall session at the legislation.