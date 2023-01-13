Scottish curlers call Elora a home away from home during Strathcona Cup

Sixty Scottish curlers have arrived in Canada to play in a historic country-wide competition with a stop at the Elora Curling Club.

On Friday, the curlers took to the ice at the club and organizers said they’re proud to host the event for the first time in its 120-year existence.

“It's really a privilege. As you notice, there's quite a buzz in the club itself. A lot of people came out to visit to watch the games and things,” said Organizing Chair at the Elora Curling Club, Ken McPherson.

The competition alternates between Canada and Scotland with players visiting each country to curl for the coveted silver trophy. The tournament is held every five years — the last tournament was held in 2018.

Ken Armstrong, the Central Tour Courier for this year’s event, was among the curlers who went to Scotland.

“As a curler, it's an honour to be chosen as one of only 40 Canadians that get to go every 10 years,” said Armstrong.

In his new role, Armstrong helped organize some of the 350 games that will be played.

After their games in Elora, curlers took to the ice in Fergus on Friday afternoon and will head to Mount Forest on the weekend.

“When I got to choose a handful of rinks that I wanted to take these guys to, I kind of heard from previous tours that they really enjoy the hospitality of the small clubs,” Armstrong said.

Canada is defending its Strathcona Cup title, which is determined by the cumulative total of points over the three-week event. In Elora, the Scottish players ended up edging out the competition, adding to their overall tally.

But it’s not all just about who wins or who loses.

“Part of the Strathcona Cup appeal is that we're making friends for life,” said Scottish curler Alan Chalmers. “The winning of the cup is a nice bonus but for us we also want to make lifetime friends as well.”

Chalmers said it’s nice to play in a place where you feel welcomed, charmed by the quaint club in Elora.

“This is beautiful. What a little home [away] from home. It's very Scottish and everyone's in tartan and we're made to feel so welcome. Great club, really enjoying it,” he said.

Games will be held in every province with the 60 Scots split into 15 teams playing 85 different curling clubs across the country. The games will see 1,400 Canadians compete to help defend the title.

The winners of the Strathcona Cup will get their trophy at a special ceremony in Ottawa on Feb. 2.