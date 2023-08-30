Scout is a mellow kitty who loves neck scratches

Scout is a big, beautiful domestic short-haired cat who is looking for her new home.

Alexandra Binns from the Sudbury SPCA said Scout is a one-year-old who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.

“He’s still a young guy,” Binns said, of the one-year-old feline.

“He definitely loves a chin scratch.”

Scout is good with other cats but has never met a dog, so he would need to be introduced slowly.

“Scout loves to eat,” Binns added. “And likes being up high.

His is also good with children, especially older kids who are “cat savvy,” she said.

In a home with younger children, it would be important to teach them on how to interact with a cat.

“Always go slow,” Binns said.

“Let the cat come to you.”