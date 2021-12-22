Scratch and win: Charlottetown woman wins $3 million lottery prize
A Charlottetown woman is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a Scratch’N Win ticket.
“I asked the cashier for one of these tickets, so she held up three of them and said, ‘I only have three left, which one do you want?’’’ said Nancy Adams in a news release from Atlantic Lottery. “So I picked the one in the middle, scratched it and went over to the machine to check it.”
The ALC release goes on to say, Adams wasn’t wearing her glasses and was having trouble seeing, so she asked another cashier to scan and check the ticket for her.
“He said, ‘You’re a mega winner,’ and I near fainted,” said Adams. “I’m just so excited, but it still doesn’t feel real yet.”
Adams plans to use her winnings to help family members, purchase a new car, and buy her first home.
Adams was the second Islander to win a $3 million prize this month. Susan Behi and Mehdi Shahsavari, also of Charlottetetown, won $3 million on the Triple Million Scratch’N Win ticket.
Atlantic Lottery says these $3‐million prizes are the two largest Scratch’N Win prizes ever awarded in Atlantic Canada.
