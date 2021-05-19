Scratch ticket nets Garson resident $100,000

Ryan Rutledge of Garson won $100,000 after scratching an Instant Payline Multiplier ticket.

Rutledge, a 29-year-old welder, said he is not a regular lottery player.

“This ticket was gifted to me by my uncle,” he said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery Corp. on Wednesday. “The very first line I scratched uncovered the win.”

Rutledge said the win will help with his plans on purchasing a house.

“I also want to explore Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia when it’s safe to travel again,” he said. “This feels fantastic. I will make the most of it."

The winning ticket was purchased at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Paris Street in Sudbury.