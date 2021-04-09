Scratch ticket unveils $250K prize for Val Therese couple

Sylvana and David Hamelin of Val Therese are celebrating after winning the $250,000 top prize by scratching an Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket.

“I checked our ticket using the OLG Lottery App on my phone and then called David to come home,” Sylvana said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“I asked David to use his phone to check as well. We were shocked! Tears of joy all around!”

The pair said they shared the news with their children through a group FaceTime chat.

“Everyone was so happy!”

They plan to put their winnings toward a retirement fund and possibly purchase a cottage.

“It feels good,” they said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Forget Minimart on Elmview Drive in Hanmer.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview.

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.