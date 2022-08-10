'Scratchy itchy black bear' caught on camera on B.C. trail

A black bear didn't seem to mind when a cyclist stopped to watch it deal with an itch in Port Coquitlam Tuesday.

Video captured by Mark Teasdale shows the bear using its back paw to scratch its face and ear.

The bear seems to notice Teasdale and another cyclist who stopped to watch, but the audience fails to deter it as its scratching moves down toward its chest and belly.

Teasdale kept his distance, capturing the video from a trail using a zoom lens. He posted the video on social media with the caption "scratchy itchy black bear trail side."

He told CTV News he spotted the bear while biking the Traboulay PoCo Trail, a 23.5-kilometre loop around the city.

He saw the bear somewhere between Sun Valley Park and the Hyde Creek Nature reserve, and also spotted an owl while out.

Black bears are not unusual in the area, especially in wooded areas and near food sources.

Residents and park-goers are reminded to keep their distance and not to feed the bears, as habituation often leads to death for the lumbering animals.

More than 500 black bears were killed by conservation officers last year, and another 84 by other agencies or individuals.

Garbage is the most significant attractant to bears, and once they get used to feeding on unnatural sources, it's often considered too late to try to relocate them.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR

In the event of an encounter, the bear should be given enough space to walk away. People should try to stay calm, backing up slowly without staring directly at the bear.

If the bear approaches anyway, it's best to use bear spray rather than trying to run away. If the bear appears to be charging or stalking, people should play dead if they can't get into a building or vehicle, or climb a tree.

They should fight back with anything nearby if attacked, wildlife officials say.