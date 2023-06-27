Scrawled message ruins children's art project

A children’s art project was scarred by an act of graffiti.

The students of Monck Public School in Bracebridge had painted the side of their equipment shed with a colourful rainbow.

Yet just before school lets out for the summer, someone scrawled ‘please leave the children alone’ across the rainbow display.

Police visited the Wellington Street school in Bracebridge to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can submit your information online if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.