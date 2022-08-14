Screaming Heads in Burks Falls becoming quite the tourist attraction

Peter Camani started making large sculptures on his 300 acres property back in 1995.

Now, his retirement activity has led to over 100 sculptures that sit on his property, ranging in all different shapes and sizes.

"I quite enjoy my life here, me it's paradise, I don't know where else I'd rather be," said Camani.

"I've been a lot of places and I feel the calmest inwardly here."

"The sculptures are made out of concrete, heavily reinforced and they're just sitting there for people to look at."

He said he does it because it's a passion, but time and effort go into each sculpture.

"All the concrete has to be poured at one pour," said Camani.

"So, manually that will take about 14 hours, pouring concrete. Then you have to set up, make the mild, get the cranes in to lift them up in the air."

The Screaming Heads are open to tourists year around and Camani said each season is a different experience.