Police in West Vancouver say they're investigating the sudden death of a scuba diver.

In a news release Monday, police said a 64-year-old man died suddenly on Dec. 30. He had been scuba diving near Whytecliff Park when he was pulled out of the water while unconscious.

Police said paramedics were already on scene when they arrived, making attempts to revive him. But the man was pronounced dead and the coroner was notified.

"This is a sad situation," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the release. "We commend the efforts of the bystanders who attempted to revive the diver."

While the death is not considered to be suspicious, West Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident.