Sea Cadets in Sudbury kick off Cadet Week in Ontario

The Sudbury’s Sea Cadets took to the water this weekend where they learned all about what it takes to sail. This was the first on-water sail weekend of the 2022-2023 training year.The Admiral Mountbatten Sea Cadet Corps has been operating in Sudbury for roughly 80 years.

Throughout the day on Ramsey Lake, cadets between the ages of 12 and 18 learned all about what it takes to sail.

“Cadets are excited and we’re excited to get back on the water. They’ve been getting in the boats; we’ve been watching them some techniques on how to manoeuvre it, how to properly sail,” Lieutenant Thomas Flake said.15-year-old Isabelle Lamoureux has been with the Sea Cadets for the past five years. She decided to join after seeing her brother in the program.

“I saw how much fun he was having and it made me want to try it and now I love it so much. It is a big part of my life,” Lamoureux explained.

She says it’s taught her a lot of skills and she is looking forward to learning even more in the years to come.

“I’ve learned how to sail, I’ve learned how to play various instruments, I’ve learned about seamanship, how to do drills, I’ve learned how to ski, orienteering, so many things. I’m looking forward to learning more about leadership,” Lamoureux said.

“I am a senior cadet now and it’s kind of scary, but I am excited to have these opportunities.”

Parker Cinel is a master cadet, who said he is learning a lot and loves being on the water.

“I’ve learned a little bit of drill and I’ve learned a little bit of knots and tying, which is a big part. I love the water so this is a good fit for me,” said Cinel.

“I think I’m just mainly looking forward to being on the water with friends and I guess I might as well just call them family at this point.”

This weekend kicked off Cadet Week in Ontario with an effort to promote the program, show how the cadets benefit, as well as highlight the contributions that go into making all of this possible.

“Both Department of National Defence and employees that go into supporting the program in that sense,” Flake explained.

“Also, our civilian sponsors, there’s thousands of volunteers dedicating their free time to making this a reality for the cadets. It’s all for them.”

Flake said they are always looking for more young people to join and he added even though this program started last month, it’s never too late to sign up.