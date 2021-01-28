A win-win deal, Sea Change Brewing Co. called it.

Two weeks ago, Sea Change began to refill growlers of its blonde ale at the taprooms in Edmonton and Beaumont for $1.

All you had to do was donate to the food bank.

"It's been a crazy year, obviously tough for a lot of people," Sea Change Brewing Co. founder Ian McIntosh told CTV News.

"How do we do something good for the community and do something that will make people excited and happy?"

In one week, Sea Change raised approximately $5,000, so they brought the deal back for another week with $1-growlers of its award-winning Death Wave beer.

In total, the brewery filled 2,442 growlers "at breakneck speed" and donated $13,073.11 to Edmonton's Food Bank.

"We found a lot of people were really enthusiastic about the pricing, obviously, and the fact that everything was going to a good cause," McIntosh said.

"The value proposition for people was really good. The Death Wave just won a gold medal at the Canadian Brewing Awards for Best Light Lager in the country, so something that we are really proud of. And our blond ale is our flagship beer."

Sea Change also donates 10 per cent of its Prairie Fairy sales to Fruit Loop, an Edmonton not-for-profit focused on LGBTQ2S+.