Sea-doo strikes towline pulling two tubes behind a boat on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end

A man in his 50s is in serious condition in hospital after his Sea-Doo struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat on the Rideau River.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the Strandherd Bridge near Prince of Wales Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa Fire says a 911 call reported a Sea-Doo had struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, one person was on the shore on the west side of the Rideau River.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the Sea-Doo struck the rope, sending the driver into the water. The victim was rescued from the water and brought to shore.

The victim was treated by paramedics for multi-system trauma, including head injuries, and transported to hospital.