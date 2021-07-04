Sea-doo strikes towline pulling two tubes behind a boat on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end
A man in his 50s is in serious condition in hospital after his Sea-Doo struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat on the Rideau River.
Emergency crews were called to the area of the Strandherd Bridge near Prince of Wales Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ottawa Fire says a 911 call reported a Sea-Doo had struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, one person was on the shore on the west side of the Rideau River.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the Sea-Doo struck the rope, sending the driver into the water. The victim was rescued from the water and brought to shore.
The victim was treated by paramedics for multi-system trauma, including head injuries, and transported to hospital.