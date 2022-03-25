Sea lion tangled in plastic rescued near Metro Vancouver port

For the second time in as many weeks, the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has rescued a sea lion in distress in the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday morning, the centre was called to a buoy at Westshore Terminal at Deltaport, where an adult female Steller sea lion had been found in distress.

Aquarium staff joined crews from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to help remove a "plastic packing strap" that was stuck around the animal's neck, according to a statement from the aquarium.

"The team had to make several incisions to remove the deeply embedded strap," the statement reads. "It was evident that she would have been suffering for months and likely would have died had the team not intervened."

Crews cleaned the sea lion's wound and treated it with antibiotics, and the aquarium said the animal "recovered well" and swam away.

It's the second sea lion the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has rescued in the last two weeks. On March 18, a caller reported an injured sea lion on Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver.

That animal was taken to the aquarium for rehabilitation, and staff soon discovered that it had been shot, possibly days or weeks before it was found.

Now named Pretzel, the three-year-old female sea lion was in critical condition for several days, but has since stabilized, according to the aquarium.

Centre staff have previously told CTV News they think the animal may lose its eyesight permanently as a result of the injury.

Anyone who encounters a marine mammal in distress is asked to contact the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 or Fisheries and Oceans Canada at 800-465-4336.