Head-on crash involving stolen car blocked Sea to Sky Highway for 5 hours without detour

Drivers who rely on the Sea to Sky Highway were stuck for some time following a head-on involving a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Squamish RCMP said traffic was blocked in both directions on Highway 99 between Porteau Cove Provincial Park and Brunswick Beach Road following a collision involving two vehicles at around 9 a.m.

The detachment said one of the vehicles involved was stolen, and that the driver was seriously injured. While the extent of their injuries was not known, police said they're "potentially critical."

One of the drivers had to be extracted from their vehicle, and both were taken to local hospitals. B.C. Emergency Health Services said one person was transported by air ambulance.

As police investigated, a stretch of the busy route between Vancouver and Whistler was closed for several hours with no detour available.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the road opened for single-lane alternating traffic, though drivers were told to expect continuing delays. Mounties announced about an hour later that the highway was again open in both directions.

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service is assisting in the investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP.