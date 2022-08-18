Seadoo rider hospitalized following distress call on Lake Simcoe
One person was taken to hospital after emergency crews were called about seadoo riders in distress on Lake Simcoe Thursday afternoon.
Orillia OPP said they received a call about two occupants in distress near Bonnie Beach in Ramara Township at 3:50 p.m.
Both riders were not wearing life jackets, according to police.
One person was rescued by a member of the public.
Another person was found by Ramara Fire and the OPP aviation unit. They were transported to hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances surrounding the distress call are unknown at this time.
