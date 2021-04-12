Seafood company must tell customers what it did wrong, says judge

A provincial court judge in Richmond has found Tenshi Seafood Limited and its co-owner, Dishi Liu, guilty of charges under the Fisheries Act and has imposed a total fine of $100,000 dollars.

The Department of Fisheries says in a news release the court has also ordered the fish processing company to publish a letter to all its customers explaining why it was found guilty.

The department says the charges stem from a routine inspection at the crab processing plant where a fisheries officer was obstructed from doing an inspection, the owner and staff wouldn't answer questions and there was an attempt to destroy evidence.

The DFO says several undersized crabs were also found discarded at the processing plant.