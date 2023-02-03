Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injured
A seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
The building owner for W.E. Acres Crabmeal Ltd., Jim LeBlanc, told CTV News an explosion in an oil drum sparked the fire inside the facility.
LeBlanc said the incident was accidental, but adds the plant is a complete loss.
He says, at the time of the fire, four people were working inside but were able to escape.
LeBlanc says he and a coworker suffered minor injuries due to the fire.
"Myself and one of my coworkers were injured, like burnt... first and second-degree burns. We'll heal," he said.
LeBlanc confirmed his coworker was taken to hospital for treatment for second-degree burns.
The Cap-Pelé deputy fire chief said about seven fire departments responded to the call, which came in around 2 p.m.
Crews battled the fire and remained on the scene for several hours to deal with hot spots but have since cleared the scene.
The building is used as a fishmeal plant that produces things like fertilizer and animal feed, according to LeBlanc.
