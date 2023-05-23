Seaforth Community Hospital emergency department to close overnight Tuesday

Citing “sudden and unplanned health human resource shortages,” the emergency department at the hospital in Seaforth, Ont. will close overnight on Tuesday.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital will experience a temporary reduction in service on Tuesday.

The emergency department will close at 5 p.m., and reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when regular hours of operation will resume.

The HPHA reminds residents that anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1, and paramedics will remain available to the community, and will reroute patients to the nearest emergency department as needed.

For non-urgent health care, people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.

The closest 24-hour emergency departments to the Seaforth Community Hospital are:

Exeter – South Huron Hospital

Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital

Stratford – HPHA – Stratford General Hospital

The HPHA reminds people to check with the aforementioned emergency departments prior to attending to confirm they are operating with regular hours.