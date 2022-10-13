Seaforth ED to close Thursday due to staff shortages

Due to staff shortages, the emergency department (ED) at Seaforth hospital will see a reduction in hours for the next couple of days.

On Thursday, the ED will close at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday with regular hours of operation expected to resume.

Anyone requiring immediate assistance should call 9-1-1.

The closes 24-hour emergency departments to Seaforth are Goderich, Exeter and Stratford.