Seaforth hospital reducing ER hours due to staff cases of COVID-19
Seaforth Community Hospital is temporarily reducing its emergency room hours as it deals with “sudden health human resource shortages related to COVID-19.”
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said the ER will shut its doors overnight, starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5, the emergency department will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone requiring urgent medical treatment outside those hours should call 911, and paramedics will transport patients to the nearest hospital in Exeter, Goderich or Stratford.
Regular ER hours are expected to resume on Feb. 6.
A reminder that the temporary reduction in hours at our Seaforth Community Hospital Emergency Department (ED) starts today:
Feb 1 - ED closes @ 5 p.m.
Feb 2 to 5 - ED open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Feb 6 - ED open @ 7 a.m. & reg hrs resume
Full details: https://t.co/28iRhBVOSk pic.twitter.com/y3tRI6gTzb
Over the weekend, the HPHA declared COVID-19 outbreaks within the inpatient unit at Seaforth Community Hospital and Clinton Public Hospital.
Clinton’s emergency department is currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
