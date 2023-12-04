Seaforth, Ont. tractor removal slated for this Thursday
A tractor that remains embedded in a building in downtown Seaforth is expected to be removed on Dec. 7.
Huron East CAO Brad McRoberts said that’s the date he’s been told that the tractor will removed from the historic building on Seaforth’s Main Street.
It’s welcome news to downtown businesses who have been dealing with the partial closure of the street to traffic since the crash nearly two months ago.
A large tractor pulling two wagons careened into the front of the building on Main Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on October 13.
Half of the small town’s downtown has been closed to vehicles since then.
Restoration of the historic structure, believed to be Seaforth’s first ever brick building, is currently underway. The tricky task of supporting the building, while removing the tractor that remains embedded in the building and is essentially holding it up, is underway.
If all goes well, removal of the tractor is expected on Dec. 7 with Main Street reopening to traffic shortly thereafter. The Municipality of Huron East has said that had hoped to re-open Main Street during the first week of December.
