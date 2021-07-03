Seal out of water: officials respond to large seal in Dartmouth’s Shubie Park

Wildlife conservation technicians had to handle an unusual animal that found its way into Dartmouth’s Shubie Park on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the off-leash parking lot of Shubie Park just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, where a large, live seal had been found in the parking lot.

Police say they closed sections of the park due to the 600 pound animal being in close proximity to trail users and their animals.

Along with the police, members of HRM Fire, EHS, Marine Animal Rescue Society, Hope for Wildlife and Department of Fisheries responded.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officials were able to safely sedate and load the animal onto a transport vehicle, where he was taken back to the ocean in Eastern Passage.

Officials say the large animal may have come through the Shubenacadie River lock system in the park.

Police say the event drew significant crowds and attention.