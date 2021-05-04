Sealed urn inadvertently dropped off at Winnipeg thrift store: police

Winnipeg police are looking for the owner of a sealed urn that was dropped off at a thrift store over the weekend.

Police said it's believed the urn was inadvertently dropped off or brought to the thrift store by someone other than its owner.

The urn is a wooden box with gold handles, and a silver and black cross on top.

If this urn belongs to you, or if you have information about the urn's owner, police are asking you call the Evidence Control Unit at 204-986-6280.