'Seamless teamwork' reunites family with stolen dog, transit police say

A 10-year-old border collie named Ollie was stolen from outside a downtown Vancouver business Tuesday evening, but thanks to what Metro Vancouver Transit Police called "seamless teamwork with frontline transit staff," the dog was recovered in less than 10 hours.

The MVTP shared Ollie's story in a news release Wednesday, explaining that the dog's owner had briefly tied him up outside the business around 5:30 p.m.

When the owner returned, his dog was gone.

"The owner frantically searched for Ollie to no avail," police said in their release.

"He eventually flagged down a Vancouver police officer, who initiated an investigation."

Hours later, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a SkyTrain attendant who had just finished her shift at Lougheed Station saw posts about the missing dog on social media, according to MVTP.

"She remembered that just as her shift was ending, she had seen a woman board a route 9 bus with a dog that looked like Ollie," police said. "The SkyTrain attendant called transit police to report the sighting."

Transit police asked Coast Mountain Bus Company to put out an alert to all bus operators with a description of the suspect and the dog. Sure enough, a number 9 bus operator recognized the suspect and Ollie aboard their bus, and "provided police with real-time updates," MVTP said.

Officers intercepted the bus and located Ollie, who was unharmed. Police left the dog in the company of Coast Mountain Transit Security officers until he could be reunited with his family.

MVTP arrested a 35-year-old woman from North Vancouver for theft and possession of stolen property, who they said is known to police.

“Transit police are proud to have been able to play a role in a heartwarming ending to a situation that would be any pet owner’s worst nightmare," said MVTP Const. Amanda Steed, in the release.

"We are deeply grateful for the relationships that our officers and dispatchers have with the frontline staff at SkyTrain and Coast Mountain Bus. Truly, teamwork is the reason that Ollie is now back at home with his family.”