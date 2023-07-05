iHeartRadio

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' dispute with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details


Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement that requires spirits seller Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand 'at least as favourably' as its other tequila brands.
