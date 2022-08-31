Search-and-rescue members spend night on Kananaskis mountain with injured hiker
Two Kananaskis Country Public Safety members and a hiker suffering from a broken leg spent a night on the side of a mountain after poor weather conditions halted the rescue effort.
Search-and-rescue members responded last weekend to an area on the east side of Northover Ridge, roughly one to two kilometres north of the summit, for reports a hiker had fallen from the ridge.
The missing hiker was spotted from a helicopter and it was determined they had suffered several injuries, including a broken leg, after sliding roughly 20 metres on scree from the ridge before falling another 20 metres.
The deteriorating weather prevented a sling rescue and two KCPS members spent the night with the hiker. The three were retrieved the following morning and the injured hiker was taken to hospital.
Alberta Parks encourages all hikers in the mountain parks to:
- Research their route;
- Check weather forecasts, trail reports and advisories before heading out;
- Carry emergency communication devices; and,
- Prepare for cold temperatures and conditions.
