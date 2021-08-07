Search and rescue team saves dog abandoned in B.C. wildfire evacuation zone

A search and rescue crew helping to enforce a wildfire evacuation order in the Central Okanagan Friday night ended up rescuing a dog after watching its owner apparently abandon it.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post Saturday that its crew members were evacuating homes on Westside Road when the incident occurred.

The area is one of several under an evacuation order due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. The Regional District of Central Okanagan has ordered residents of more than 2,000 properties to evacuate, and placed more than 800 on evacuation alert.

The search and rescue team said its members went to a home at La Casa resort to inform the homeowner of the evacuation order.

'Due to language barriers, a long conversation took place and finally a translator was needed via phone," the team said in its post.

"As the team continued through the neighbourhood, they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road," the post continues.

Members retrieved the dog and brought it back to their command base.

Crews gave the older, mixed-breed female dog food and water and nicknamed her "Smokey," according to the post.

One of the team's members brought Smokey home for the night, and the team planned to bring her to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital on Saturday.

"It's my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found," said search manager Duane Tresnich, in the Facebook post.

"I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable," Tresnich added.