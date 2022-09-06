Search-and-rescue teams called to 3 rescues in 1 day on popular North Shore trail

Search-and-rescue members had a busy Labour Day Monday on one popular North Shore trail.

North Shore Rescue said its team responded to three separate incidents on Dog Mountain. The first call came in the afternoon about a hiker who injured their ankle.

The rescue team included an ER physician, NSR said, and they responded with a helicopter. The hiker was lifted out on a long-line back to the team's Bone Creek station.

While helping that hiker, a second call came in about another incident about 300 metres down the trail. There, a hiker fell about 10 metres and had several injuries.

NSR's physician and members from District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to that incident.

The hiker was put on a stretcher and carried to the Dog Mountain lookout. NSR said she was then packaged on an aerial rescue platform and long-lined out to Inter River Park where she was taken care of by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Meanwhile, a third report came in at about the same time about a hiker with a head injury. After being assessed by NSR and fire crews, it was determined the hiker could return down the trail on her own.