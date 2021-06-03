Search and rescue teams try to find lost swimmer swept down the McLeod River

Edson RCMP is asking the public for information as they search for a man who was swept down the McLeod River on Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday about a 32-year-old man from Niton Junction, Alta. who had been swimming in the river near the bridge off Highway 32 and got swept away by a current.

A number of individuals in the area tried to rescue the 32-year-old swimmer but were unsuccessful, RCMP said.

RCMP officers, boats, and a helicopter, as well as an Alberta Agriculture helicopter and search and rescue teams from Hinton, Whitecourt, and Drayton Valley are continuing to try and locate the lost swimmer.

Officials are asking anyone participating in recreational activity in the area or downstream along the McLeod River to see if they can locate any signs of the missing swimmer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.