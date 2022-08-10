Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell

A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.

The boater left the marina at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday but failed to return. According to Fire Chief Harry Baranik, the boat was reported overdue at 10:30 p.m., approximately one to two kilometres from shore.

OPP have described the boat as a white 21 foot striper with a black canopy.

One person is believed missing.

Fire crews began a search of the shoreline and pier area in order to determine if the boat had made its way back to the coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard, with assistance from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, conducted the search. Baranik adds that several local boaters are also assisting in the search.

Rescue vessels were also dispatched from Port Bruce and Long Point.

As of Wednesday morning, OPP and the Coast Guard are continuing the search.

- With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine