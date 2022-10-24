Search begins for new medical officer of health in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent’s acting medical officer of health resigned Friday to pursue other opportunities, the municipality says.

Dr. Mario Kangeswaren took over the position in July after Dr. David Colby announced his retirement earlier this year.

The municipality wishes Dr. Kangeswaren the best in his future pursuits.

The Board of Health will start its search for a new medical officer of health immediately.

Until then, Dr. Colby will offer coverage while the board searches for a replacement.