Search begins for Ottawa's new city manager

The city of Ottawa has officially launched the search for the city's next city manager.

A hiring panel composed of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and three city councillors approved the hiring of Odgers Berndtson to assist the search for a new top bureaucrat on Friday, and established the timeline for the recruitment and appointment process.

Steve Kanellakos resigned in November as city manager, two days before the release of the public inquiry's final report into Stage 1 of Ottawa's light-rail transit system. Council appointed treasurer Wendy Stephanson as interim city manager.

The approved timeline will see the hiring panel receive a confidential long list of candidates in April, followed by interviews. The goal is for Council to consider the appointment of a new city manager in May.

The city manager job is considered Ottawa's highest bureaucrat, and "exercises general control and management of the affairs of the municipality for the purpose of ensuring the efficient and effective operation of the municipality," a staff report for the hiring panel says. Staff say the city manager also, "provides effective liaison between council and city staff, committees of council, elected representatives, as well as local boards, commissions and agencies."

The job summary for the city manager states the successful candidate should be proficient in English and French. The city manager position includes a salary range of $270,488 to $392,655.

Ontario's new Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act gives Sutcliffe the power to appoint the city manager, but the mayor delegated to council statutory powers with respect to the recruitment and hiring of the new city manager.

The three councillors on the hiring panel for the city manager are Coun. Catherine Kitts, Coun. Shawn Menard and Coun. Tim Tierney.