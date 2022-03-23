Search continues for a new leader at Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins

Living Space board chair Brian Marks says the board is committed to finding the right person for the executive director's position at the homeless shelter and resource centre in Timmins.

Earlier this month, officials announced Robin Maj had been promoted from within, but said Wednesday said that's no longer the case.

“I can tell you it’s unfortunate," said Marks.

"I mean we were hoping to resolve, fill the leadership vacuum we had at Living Space 'cause given the scope of the agency and the number of partners involved, it’s good to have a central figure that can help bring people together."

While searching for an executive director, Marks said is Living Space is open, staffed and programs remain in place.

However, he said he is concerned about posts he has seen on social media suggesting a new shelter may be in the works.

Marks said former Living Space executive director Jason Sereda is using social media to announce he'll be starting a new non-profit in Timmins dedicated to ending homelessness and is looking to open a new resource centre and shelter.

"Just given the recent interruptions at leadership in Living Space creates questions for people," said Marks.

"Uninformed posts like this or with very little information do little to mitigate that confusion ... homelessness is complex enough. The last thing we need or anyone needs is more confusion/"

CTV News reached out to Sereda for an interview to learn more about his plans, but he declined. He said it is too early in the process to comment.