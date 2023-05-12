Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicide

The search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.

Eduardo Tito Silva, 34, is one of three suspects in the shooting death of Shawn Singh, 37, of Peterborough.

Police say Singh was shot in the area of Park Street North and Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough sometime around 2 p.m. on July 2, 2022.

Officers on scene administered CPR on Singh before he was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, where he died from his injuries.

Jack Monine, 27, of Peterborough, and Rebecca Silva, 35, of Toronto, were both arrested in September.

Monine is charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with probation.

Silva faces manslaughter with a firearm and accessory after the fact to murder charges.

A Canada-wide warrant was first issued for Eduardo on Sept. 26, 2022.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Anyone who comes across Eduardo or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 extension 225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.