Search continues for crewmember after fishing boat capsizes off Cape Breton

The search is still on for a fishing boat crew member who went missing after the vessel capsized off the west coast of Cape Breton.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax says rescuers received the call off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

As well, the CCGS Cape Spry and all other local vessels departed the area. The CCGS Cape Roger arrived on scene early this morning and is continuing the search. NOK have been briefed on the search. Updates to follow.

Owens says the rescue centre was able to locate the FV Tyhawk after learning the vessel was sinking, but lost the signal once the boat capsized.

He says a helicopter and military plane were dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued by a local vessel, but the fifth crew member remains missing.

A vessel in the area was able to find 4 people in the water, and transported them to emergency health services in Chéticamp, NS. Both aircraft are now on scene conducting a search for the fifth person, alongside several local vessels and the CCGS Cape Spry. Updates to follow

Owens says search efforts were scaled down early this morning due to stormy weather conditions, leaving a single coast guard boat, the CCGS Cape Roger, at the scene.

At 1746 ADT, JRCC Hfx received a call from the FV Tyhawk, 16 NM west of Chéticamp, NS, indicating they were sinking. There were 5 persons onboard. During the call, JRCC lost the signal with the vessel.

Owens says "additional decisions" will be made as the search continues throughout the day, adding aircraft will be sent out again once the weather clears.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 4, 2021.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.