Search continues for man in possible drowning at Chestermere Lake
Chestermere RCMP are on scene at Chestermere Lake searching for a man who may have drowned Monday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., officers were called to investigate after two men were out paddle boarding near Anniversary Beach when both fell into the lake.
One was rescued, however, the other went under and has not been seen since.
One witness who spoke to CTV News presented a slightly different version of the story. She said she saw a man in the water struggling to hang on, and that's when another man went in to try and save him.
The second man was also struggling to swim, but eventually was able to return to shore on his own.
Chestermere Fire Rescue and RCMP boats were dispatched to the scene, and continue to search for the missing man.
The second man was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution in stable, non-life threatening condition.
The RCMP are with the family of the missing man. They aren't releasing his identity at this time.
The beach at Anniversary Park is shut down while the search continues.
