Search continues for Meagan Pilon, who disappeared 10 years ago in Sudbury

The last time anyone saw Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was Sept. 11, 2013, in the New Sudbury area.

Since then, Greater Police say they have “followed up on numerous leads and interviewed several witnesses.”

“The Greater Sudbury Police Service remains committed to investigating the circumstances of Meagan Pilon’s disappearance and finding answers for her family, friends, and the community,” police said in a news release Monday.

Pilon was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance and was 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighed around 140 pounds. She had dark hair, hazel eyes and a small scar on her right upper lip.

Anyone with information regarding Pilon’s disappearance is encouraged to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers 705-222-8477.

