Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Friday morning.

Lila Smith was reported missing by her family after she did not take the school bus home.

Later, family members found out that while Smith had taken the bus to school at 8:30 a.m., at her stop in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street, she did not attend classes all day.

Police describe her as being 5'10" (approximately 1.8 metres) tall with a slim build and weighing approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms). She was last seen wearing a hoodie with a blue body and white sleeves, ripped blue jeans, black Converse shoes, and a backpack.

Robyn Hanson, a close family friend for more than 20 years, told CTV News Edmonton that Smith's disappearance is out of character and family members are worried about her wellbeing.

"Lila is a pretty introverted kid," Hanson said. "She's quite shy and so she tends to hang around at home with family and friends."

Friends and family have started canvassing neighbourhoods across the city to share information about her disappearance and collect any potential tips.

"Not hearing anything from her is incredibly devastating," Hanson added. "Our hearts are just breaking waiting for news from someone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.