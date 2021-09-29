Female hunter missing since Monday near Onaping has been found

A female hunter missing since Monday has been found, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Wednesday.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis said he was still awaiting more details.

"She has been found alive, moving around, but our ERT members are still trying to extract her from the location," Lewis said in a message to CTV News.

Police have been conducting a large-scale search in the Onaping Lake area north of Sudbury for the 63-year-old woman after her male hunting partner was found Tuesday.

The duo left the Onaping Lake Lodge in Cartier around 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in a Hisun utility task vehicle to go out hunting and were both wearing hunter orange vests.

Police were called after the pair failed to return to the lodge that evening.

Officers from the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the missing person call around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old man and the side-by-side were found about 26 hours later with help from the aerial unit, emergency response team, Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement officers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, OPP said. The man was uninjured but dehydrated.

Somehow the pair were separated while in the bush and the search continues for 63-year-old Debra Hallikainen who is described as a Caucasian woman with blonde hair who is 5-foot-7 inches tall.

"Joint Rescue Coordination Centre assisted with the search during the evening without any success," OPP said in a news release Wednesday morning. "The public can expect to see a large police presence in the Onaping Lake area as the OPP continue the search for the missing female."

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.