Search continues for missing Nova Scotia man

Halifax District RCMP and volunteer search and rescue personnel continue to comb an area of Lower Sackville, N.S. for any sign of Daniel Marsh.

Marsh, 30, was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 6. RCMP say he was last seen on Monday, Jan. 3 in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said a search for Marsh began Saturday around 9 a.m., after police located Marsh’s vehicle in Lower Sackville.

Marshall said the search focused on the area where the vehicle was located and fanned out from there. It was suspended Saturday evening shortly after dark due to visibility.

The search resumed Sunday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day.

According to police, Marsh is described as 5’9” and 185 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes.

RCMP say he was last seen wearing a blue bomber-style jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Marsh is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)